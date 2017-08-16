Kings Dominion plans new coaster, winter event for 2018

Santa stopped by Kings Dominion for Wednesday's announcement of WinterFest. (Source: NBC12)

Kings Dominion is planning a new roller coaster in 2018 that is the first of its kind in the mid-Atlantic that combines wood supports and steel tracks.

Twister Timbers will "give riders an experience that is impossible on a traditional wooden coaster," Kings Dominion says on its website.

The ride, which is being built where the Hurler used to be located, has 3,351 feet of track with two inversions. It will have a top speed of 54 mph.

Also in 2018, Kings Dominion is planning WinterFest, a "winter wonderland full of enchantment and holiday cheer."

The event, which will begin in November, will feature holiday lights, entertainment, "savory treats and fanciful experiences throughout the park."

For more information and to buy a 2018 season pass, visit kingsdominion.com.

