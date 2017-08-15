Richmond Generals to honor Trooper Berke Bates

The Richmond Generals are honoring Trooper Berke Bates' with a wreath laying ceremony on his memorial cruiser.

The memorial will be held at 11 a.m. at the Virginia State Police headquarters on Midlothian Turnpike.

Bates died in Saturday's helicopter crash near Charlottesville.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12