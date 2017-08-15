Richmond Generals to honor Trooper Berke Bates - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond Generals to honor Trooper Berke Bates

By Megan Woo, Digital
Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates (Source: VA State Police) Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates (Source: VA State Police)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

The Richmond Generals are honoring Trooper Berke Bates' with a wreath laying ceremony on his memorial cruiser.

The memorial will be held at 11 a.m. at the Virginia State Police headquarters on Midlothian Turnpike.

Bates died in Saturday's helicopter crash near Charlottesville.

