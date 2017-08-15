Charlottesville rally victims file $3 million lawsuit

Two of the people 19 injured by the car that plowed into a group of people in Charlottesville are sharing their story.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Washington sisters filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the suspected attacker and dozens of others, associated with the weekend violence.

Police say 20-year-old James Fields drove his car into this crowd of people Saturday killing one woman and injuring 19 others. The car used in the attack first smashed into this silver car. The Washington sisters were in that car.

"Somebody's really trying to kill us, that God really saved us, you know," said Tadrint Washington.

Tay and Micah Washington say they were rerouted down Fourth Street on Saturday just before they were hit.

"Seeing somebody trying to take out all those people and somebody died, it's really mind blowing," said Tadrint.

The sisters have filed the lawsuit seeking a trial by jury and $3 million from the suspected killer James Fields, Unite The Right rally organizer Jason Kessler, and 26 other parties. They say they're recovering from their physical injuries but say their mental health is suffering.

"See EMTs fighting as hard as they can to revive someone, I mean as hard as they can," said Micah Washington.

Injured themselves, the Washington sisters say they saw medics trying to save 32-year-old Heather Heyer's life.

"I could see the intensity -- the passion they had trying to bring this woman back. It was something I never thought I would have to experience," said Micah.

The sisters' attorney said that he expects to add more of the car attack victims to the lawsuit. He also expects to add more defendants to it in the coming weeks.

The law firm, The Miller Firm, says they are passionate about fighting terrorism lawsuits, calling this an act of domestic terror, which it is, by definition.

The Miller Firm won $8 billion for victims of the 1998 U.S. Embassy bombings and say that they are very confident in this lawsuit.

