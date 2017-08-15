One person killed in accident on Route 288 S in Chesterfield

One person has died in a crash on Route 288 South in Chesterfield.

The accident happened at 9:57 p.m. near the Powhite Parkway interchange. Virginia State Police are on the scene investigating.

The right lane and right shoulder are closed as a result of the accident.

Drivers in the areas should expect delays.

