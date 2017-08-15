Puddles Pity Party performs in the semi-finals of 'America's Got Talent'

Virginia native "Puddles Pity Party" took to the stage in the live semi-final round of America's Got Talent on Tuesday night with a rendition of Lorde's "Royals."

Judge Simon Cowell hit his buzzer because he did not think the vocals were great and could not get into Puddles' world.

Judges Howie Mandel and Mel B. loved his performance, while judge Heidi Klum had mixed feelings about Puddle's performance.

Puddles Pity Party is the creation of Michael Geier, a native of Richmond, according to his website.

"I was born in Philadelphia and raised in Richmond, Virginia. I am the fifth of seven children," Geier wrote on his website. "My dad, Big Oz, was a big music fan and a lover of Manhattans and Martinis. And the apple don’t fall far from the tree. My mom, Peg, loves to sing although she is a bit shy about it. I got the singing gene from her I guess."

On Facebook, Puddles Pity Party is described as a "sad clown with the golden voice. ... the soft-hearted crooner continues to wander the world with melancholic pop anthems and free hugs for all the party people."

If you want to fight for Puddles, click here to vote.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12