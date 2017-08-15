Group issues statement regarding demonstration in Richmond

More than 300 demonstrators marching through the streets of Downtown Richmond on Sunday.

At one point, a man was captured on camera, scaling the Jeb Stuart statue and waving an anti-fascist flag.

On Tuesday, the group behind the march issued a lengthy statement online -- at times, criticizing both police and the media. In that statement, the group reiterated the march's primary purpose was to honor the memory of Heather Heyer.

Richmond Police made one arrest, but they say multiple injuries were reported, including a photojournalist from another T-V station.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12