College student arrested in connection with knocking down Confederate statue in Durham

A North Carolina college student was arrested on Tuesday in connection with toppling a Confederate statue in Durham.

Takiyah Fatima Thompson, 22, was charged with participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where property damage exceeds $1,500, both felonies, as well as damage to real property and disorderly conduct by injury to a statue, both misdemeanors," WRAL reported.

The North Carolina Central University student used a ladder to reach the top of the Confederate Soldiers Monument. Authorities sprayed the top of the statue with cooking spray to make it more difficult to climb, but it was pulled down by a rope.

Thompson was given a $10,000 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

