State, city leaders release statements regarding Pres. Trump's press conference

Governor Terry McAuliffe, Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, and Republican Gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie released statements following President Trump's press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

In a press conference, President Trump said "there is blame on both sides" for the deadly violence in Charlottesville on Saturday.

Here is Governor McAuliffe's statement:

Neo-Nazis, Klansmen and white supremacists came to Charlottesville heavily armed, spewing hatred and looking for a fight. One of them murdered a young woman in an act of domestic terrorism, and two of our finest officers were killed in a tragic accident while serving to protect this community. This was not 'both sides.' Our Commonwealth and nation are still reeling from one of the largest outpourings of hatred and violence we have experienced in recent history. We need real leadership, starting with our President. Leaders from every corner of this nation and every partisan point of view have denounced these people and their acts in plain terms without hesitation or dissembling. The American people need the same from their President and we need it now.

Here is Lieutenant Northam's statement:

The President of the United States today defended white supremacists rather than condemning them. This is a dereliction of duty to defend Americans against a hateful and evil ideology. When white supremacists and neo-Nazis descended on our beautiful city of Charlottesville this weekend, they came with evil, hatred, and bigotry in their hearts and an intention to do harm on their minds. And one of these people took Heather Heyer’s life in an act of domestic terrorism. Leaders from across the political spectrum have spoken clearly and definitively against this disgusting ideology. Donald Trump has dispensed with a wink and a nod, and is openly defending white nationalists. The time for silence is over. I am asking Ed Gillespie and the rest of his party what it will take to denounce Donald Trump.

Here is Mayor Stoney's statement:

I am deeply disturbed by President Trump's willingness to rationalize the hate and violence perpetuated by torch-bearing white supremacists and neo-Nazi thugs who left their stain on Charlottesville last weekend. Suggesting that "both sides" bear responsibility for Saturday's bloodshed is a shameful sanitization of the facts that amounts to blaming the victims who stood up to bigotry and hate in their community. There is no more equivalency here. There is only one "side" to take against those who promote hatred, bigotry and violence.

Here is Gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie's statement:

The white supremacists and neoNazis who invaded cville espouse reprehensible views that have no redeeming value whatsoever. Simple as that.

