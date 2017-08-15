Memorial service scheduled for woman killed in Charlottesville protest

A memorial service will be held for the woman who died in the Charlottesville protest on Saturday.

The Paramount Theater will host the memorial service for Heather Heyer, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. Doors will open at 10 a.m. The Paramount Theater is located at 215 East Main Street in Charlottesville.

The family is asking that attendees wear purple, Heather's favorite color, in her memory.

Entry will be based on a first come, first serve basis. The theater is also asking attendees to not hold seats or places in line. In the case of an overflow, attendees can also view a live stream of the service.

Attendees are asking not to bring any posters or signs, as well as no food or drink. The theater says they will be searching backpacks, and no firearms will be allowed into the building.

"We are happy to help serve Heather Heyer’s family at this time and provide them with the Theater as a place to honor the life of their lost daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter and friend. We ask that you are respectful to the family in their time of grief and come together peacefully as a community to honor the memory of Heather," said The Paramount Theater.

The Paramount Theater posted the following message on their website:

Heather Danielle Heyer, 32, of Charlottesville, Virginia was suddenly taken away from this life on Saturday, August 12, 2017. She was born in Charlottesville Virginia on May 29, 1985, the daughter of Susan Diane Bro and Mark Heyer. Heather spent her formative years in Ruckersville, Virginia and was a graduate of William Monroe High School. She was a valued employee of the Miller Law Group and especially loved her work in the bankruptcy department. She was an outspoken, outgoing, determined and passionate individual and had a special regard for social injustices and especially those concerning race relations. Her favorite pastime was hanging out with friends and family. She leaves to carry on her memory her beloved mother, Susan Diane Bro of Ruckersville, Virginia; her beloved father, Mark Heyer of Florida; beloved step-father, Kim Bro; a brother, Nickolas Heyer of North Carolina; maternal grandparents, Barbra and Elwood Shrader of Ruckersville, Virginia; paternal grandparents, Donald and Eunice Heyer of Florida; an aunt, Linda Holcomb of Florida; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at the Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Charlottesville, Virginia. Please wear something purple. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.jfbellfuneralservices.com

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12