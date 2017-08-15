Charlottesville hospitals create fund for protest victims

Charlottesville hospitals created a fund after one person was killed and several others were injured in a protest over the weekend.

"Contributions to this fund will support medical expenses for patients at UVA Medical Center and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital who were injured and impacted by this unwanted violence in our community," the University of Virginia Health System posted on its website.

If you would like to write a check, you can make it payable to UVA Health Foundation and mail it to:

UVA Health Foundation

ATTN: Charlottesville Patient Support Fund

P.O. Box 400331

Charlottesville, VA 22904-4331

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12