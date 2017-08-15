Charlottesville hospitals create fund for protest victims

The man grabbed the girl from the 6700 block of Tower Drive around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.More >>
The man grabbed the girl from the 6700 block of Tower Drive around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Several animal shelters in Central Virginia will be offering special adoption rates -- or even waiving the fees -- for Saturday's Clear the Shelters event.More >>
Several animal shelters in Central Virginia will be offering special adoption rates -- or even waiving the fees -- for Saturday's Clear the Shelters event.More >>
Police say around 11:05 p.m. Saturday, a pick-up truck traveling northbound on Tidewater Trail ran off the side of the road and overturned near Dangerfield Road.More >>
Police say around 11:05 p.m. Saturday, a pick-up truck traveling northbound on Tidewater Trail ran off the side of the road and overturned near Dangerfield Road.More >>
Garry Fritter was last seen at 7 p.m. at the Hardee's located at 1700 Princess Anne Street.More >>
Garry Fritter was last seen at 7 p.m. at the Hardee's located at 1700 Princess Anne Street.More >>
A federal judge has granted a temporary injunction for the Unite the Right rally to be held at Emancipation Park on Saturday.More >>
A federal judge has granted a temporary injunction for the Unite the Right rally to be held at Emancipation Park on Saturday.More >>