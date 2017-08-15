Lincoln Memorial vandalized in red spray paint

The Lincoln Memorial was vandalized on Tuesday, the National Park Service (NPS) told NBC Washington.

The message "F--- law," which was written in red spray paint, was found on one of the pillars overlooking the National Mall, NPS said. Crews found the graffiti around 4:30 a.m.

Crews are working to remove the message by using a "mild, gel-type architectural paint stripper" without damaging the monument.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call U.S. Park Police at 202-610-7515.

Copyright 2017 WWBT/WRC. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12