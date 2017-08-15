Funeral arrangements finalized for Virginia State Police pilots killed in helicopter crash

Virginia State Police have released the details for the visitation and funerals of two pilots killed in a helicopter crash in Albemarle County over the weekend.

Visitation for Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates will be on Thursday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Nelsen Funeral Home at 4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23231. The funeral will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Saint Paul’s Baptist Church at 4247 Creighton Road, Richmond, VA 23223.

Visitation for Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen will be held on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Bennett Funeral Home at 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, VA 23832. The funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Southside Church of the Nazarene at 6851 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield, VA 23832.

