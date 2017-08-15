Funeral arrangements finalized for Virginia State Police pilots killed in helicopter crash

A Charlottesville hospital created a fund after one person was killed and several others were injured in a protest over the weekend.More >>
The CEOs of athletic wear manufacturer Under Armour and pharmaceutical company Merck resigned Monday from the White House's American Manufacturing Council.More >>
Protesters greeted Trump's New York homecoming with signs bearing messages like "stop the hate, stop the lies" and chanting "shame, shame, shame" and "not my president!"More >>
The Lincoln Memorial was vandalized on Tuesday, the National Park Service (NPS) told NBC Washington.More >>
Virginia State Police have released the details for the visitation and funerals of two pilots killed in a helicopter crash in Albemarle County over the weekend.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Charles Brockman III and his father have walked together on the first day of class since kindergarten. Nothing has changed now that he is in college.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
A child with autism was harassed by older boys in his Mansfield, England, neighborhood. One threw a piece of wood with a nail in it.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
Mayor Bell has ordered the 52-foot Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument to be covered in Linn Park.More >>
State and federal drug enforcement agents have arrested six Mississippi healthcare professionals, including a doctor and his medical assistant, on felony drug charges, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
