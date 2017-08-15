Missing, endangered Henrico teen found safe

A Henrico teen, who was previously reported as missing and endangered, has been found.More >>
A Henrico teen, who was previously reported as missing and endangered, has been found.More >>
The .380 caliber handgun was found in the man's carry on bag, loaded with six rounds.More >>
The .380 caliber handgun was found in the man's carry on bag, loaded with six rounds.More >>
Trooper Berke Bates' brother, Craig, says he and his brother often played hockey together. Trooper Bates even played with a team in Central Virginia, and his team took to the ice Monday night for a game.More >>
Trooper Berke Bates' brother, Craig, says he and his brother often played hockey together. Trooper Bates even played with a team in Central Virginia, and his team took to the ice Monday night for a game.More >>
The victim had met with the suspect to sell the electronic device, but the suspect grabbed it and tried to run. The two then struggled until the suspect threatened the victim.More >>
The victim had met with the suspect to sell the electronic device, but the suspect grabbed it and tried to run. The two then struggled until the suspect threatened the victim.More >>
Dr. Roscoe Cooper III, a Henrico County School Board Member and well-known pastor, spoke out after a school board meeting, for the first time since his DUI arrest over the weekend.More >>
Dr. Roscoe Cooper III, a Henrico County School Board Member and well-known pastor, spoke out after a school board meeting, for the first time since his DUI arrest over the weekend.More >>