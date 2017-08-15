Missing, endangered Henrico teen found safe

A Henrico teen, who was previously reported as missing and endangered, has been found.

Nathan Gaspar, 16, was last seen leaving his home in the 10500 block of Lambeth Road around 11 a.m. on Aug. 15. Police said he was in need of mental health services.

"Henrico County Police would like to thank the citizens for their calls and information, which assisted in locating the juvenile."

