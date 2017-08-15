Henrico missing, endangered teen in need of mental health services

Henrico police are searching for a missing and endangered teen in need of mental health services.

Nathan Gaspar, 16, was last seen leaving his home in the 10500 block of Lambeth Road around 11 a.m. on Aug. 15. Police say he was wearing khaki shorts, a light colored shirt, yellow sunglasses, and an orange Richmond Strikers hat.

He is 5-feet-10-inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Henrico police at 804-501-5000.

