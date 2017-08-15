Man convicted of aggravated malicious wounding in connection wit - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man convicted of aggravated malicious wounding in connection with Nov. shooting

By Megan Woo, Digital
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A man will spend one year in prison in connection with a shooting that happened on Nov. 29, 2016.

Brandon Minns, 23, was convicted on Aug. 14 of aggravated malicious wounding.

U.S. Marshals arrested Minns and 21-year-old Devonte Brown for a shooting on Nov. 29 in the 2500 block of Nine Mile Road. Police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

