'Unite the Right' organizer, accused Charlottesville attacker named in $3M lawsuit

Two people who were injured in the attack in Charlottesville during protests over the weekend are now suing a long list of people - including the alleged attacker and the "Unite the Right" organizer - for $3 million.

Tadrint and Micah Washington filed the suit in Charlottesville Circuit Court. The defendants include James Alex Fields Jr., the man accused of driving his vehicle into a group of counter-protesters, killing one and injuring more than a dozen others; Jason Kessler, the organizer for the "Unite the Right" rally that turned violent; and a list of several conservative and alt-right groups and people.

The victims were in the car that the suspect's car crashed into while plowing through a group of protesters on Saturday. They are claiming serious injuries from the attack, as well as civil conspiracy and negligence from the organizers.

Drew Wilder will have more on the lawsuit coming up on NBC12 News at 5.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12