UPDATE: Charges dropped against Hanover gymnastics coach

Charges have been dropped against a Hanover gymnastics teacher who was facing a charge after being accused of having sex with an underage student.

Matthew Pidcoe, 31, was arrested back in August and charged with allegedly taking indecent liberties with one of his female students at Aerial East Gymnastics, off Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville.

Those charges are not going forward, after the court didn’t find enough probable cause.

A representative for Aerial East Gymnastics said Pidcoe has voluntarily disassociated himself from the facility and its business.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12