Hanover gymnastics coach charged with having sex with minor

Matthew Pidcoe, 31, a gymnastics coach in Hanover County, is facing a felony charge for allegedly having sex with an underage student.

Pidcoe was arrested on Aug. 4 and bonded out of jail that same day, according to detectives. He’s facing one count of taking indecent liberties with a minor, as a person who is in a supervisory or custodial role.

Pidcoe was listed online as a co-owner and coach at Aerial East Gymnastics, off Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville, as far back as 2013. He is no longer listed on the gym’s website.

Investigators say they got a tip of an alleged inappropriate relationship between Pidcoe and a female student at Aerial East Gymnastics. Court records say that encounter happened sometime between May and June of 2015.

Pidcoe was arrested nearly two years later. Investigators would not reveal the age of the girl, or where the alleged incident happened; however, they say it appears to have been an isolated incident, or more counts would have been brought forward.

A representative for Aerial East Gymnastics said Mr. Pidcoe has voluntarily disassociated himself from the facility and its business. Pidcoe is due in court Wednesday for an arraignment.

