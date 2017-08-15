Police sketch shows suspect in abduction, sexual assault of 5-year-old

Authorities have released a police sketch of a suspect wanted for the abduction and sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl in Fairfax County.

The man grabbed the girl from the 6700 block of Tower Drive around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. She eventually returned to the family and reported what happened.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male in his 20s to mid-30s. He is about 5'8" to 5'9" tall and weighs about 200 pounds, has black hair and is clean shaven.

If you have any information, call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

