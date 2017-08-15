Report: Man drowns trying to save another swimmer in OBX

A man has died at Ocracoke Island after he tried to save a distressed swimmer and drowned, according to the Virginia Pilot.

The 63-year-old man got caught in a strong rip current. Rescue crews were unable to revive the victim.

The distressed swimmer was able to safely make it back to shore.

