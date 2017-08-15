4,800 without power in Chesterfield neighborhood - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

4,800 without power in Chesterfield neighborhood

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Dominion Energy is working to restore power to over 4,800 customers in Chesterfield on Tuesday.

The cause of the outages is still under investigation. No word yet on when the power will be restored.

