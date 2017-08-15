Construction of Virginia Indian Tribute monument to begin

The Department of General Services (DGS) will begin preparing the location for a monument at Capitol Square this week.

The monument - Mantle, the Virginia Indian Tribute - will be built near the Bell Tower. DGS is closing two sidewalks and removing two magnolia trees in preparation for the construction, which is expected to last until December.

DGS says several other trees will be planted, along with additional landscaping, when the monument is complete.

For more information about the monument, visit the Virginia Indian Commemorative Commission website.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12