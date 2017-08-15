TSA stops man with loaded handgun at Richmond International Airport

The Transportation Security Administration says a Richmond man was arrested after he brought a loaded semi-automatic handgun to Richmond International Airport on Monday.

The .380 caliber handgun was found in the man's carry on bag, loaded with six rounds.

There are strict guidelines for bringing a gun with you when you travel on a plane. You can find the details from TSA here: https://www.tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition

Anyone caught bringing a firearm to a checkpoint faces criminal charges and civil penalties up to $12,000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12