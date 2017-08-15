Volunteers wanted to help fix George Mason Elementary

As Richmond Public Schools gets ready for the new school year, they need your help fixing up George Mason Elementary School.

Volunteers are needed to help paint the school on Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crews hope to finish five to 10 projects at the school.

If you're not creatively inclined, you can donate paint, brushes and fabric for curtains.

Donations can be dropped off at George Mason Elementary at the front office.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12