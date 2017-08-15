Organizer withdraws request for September rally at Lee Monument

The organizer of a rally at Lee Monument has canceled plans for a September event.

Bragdon Bowling says he is canceling the request for a permit because of safety concerns for those involved in the rally and for concerns about safety of the police.

Bowling previously said he filed the permit for a rally to be held on Sept. 16 as a "concerned" citizen of Richmond.

"There's no racial anything in this," he said Monday. "It's strictly to save our history and our monuments."

