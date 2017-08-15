Beware of scammers when donating to Charlottesville victims

The organizer of a rally at Lee Monument has canceled plans for a September event.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
The CEOs of athletic wear manufacturer Under Armour and pharmaceutical company Merck resigned Monday from the White House's American Manufacturing Council.More >>
Protesters greeted Trump's New York homecoming with signs bearing messages like "stop the hate, stop the lies" and chanting "shame, shame, shame" and "not my president!"More >>
Virginia's attorney general is urging residents to be cautious when donating to assist victims of Saturday's violence in Charlottesville.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A group of former and current Richland County EMS workers plan to protest a county administrator who reportedly told them to commit suicide if they didn't like their jobs.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
A Savannah gym is receiving tons of social media buzz after pop star Justin Bieber direct messaged the gym to ask about one of their female employees.More >>
