Add a furry friend to your family during Clear the Shelters event

Several animal shelters in Central Virginia will be offering special adoption rates -- or even waiving the fees -- for Saturday's Clear the Shelters event.

This is the third year for the event as NBC stations around the country are helping animal shelters find loving homes for animals in need.

NBC12 is working with 10 animal shelters on Aug. 19. Last year's event helped nearly 200 animals find new homes.

Be sure to visit nbc12.com/pets for more information on which shelters are participating, what their adoption fees are, and what the process is to add a furry friend to your family.

