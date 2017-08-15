1 person arrested, 1 suspect flees after Chesterfield car break-ins

Police responded to the scene around 1 a.m. (Source: NBC12)

The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a person they say was breaking into cars early Tuesday near Richmond Christian School.

Officers were called to Gills Gate Drive around 1 a.m. for reports of the break-ins.

Police were able to track down one suspect, but a second person fled the area and has not been found.

Police have not released any information about the second suspect.

