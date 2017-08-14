Hockey team remembers Trooper Bates

Trooper Berke Bates' brother, Craig, says he and his brother often played hockey together. Trooper Bates even played with a team in Central Virginia, and his team took to the ice Monday night for a game.

The teammates say that they are playing in a large part because that's what Trooper Bates would have done, and they are getting the chance to take the ice together as they greive the loss of their friend.

Bates' team, Team Yahtzee, played late Monday night at Skate Nation in Short Pump. Bates was a longtime member of this group. Our cameras were there before the team took to the ice. Monday night served as a chance for the officers' friends to return to some normalcy and honor the teammate they lost.

"Everybody's a friend, got along with everybody. He put everybody first. He has an amazing family. He was the heart and soul of our locker room, and you can always count on his sense of humor and his great attitude. We'll certainly miss him in our lives," said Mike Rogers, Bates' hockey buddy.

This actually the second teammate some members of this group lost. Officer John Kelly passed away in 2007 and was also a member of the team.

There is no word yet on a tribute.

