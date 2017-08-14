Charlottesville community holds meeting to discuss Saturday's violence

Police say around 11:05 p.m. Saturday, a pick-up truck traveling northbound on Tidewater Trail ran off the side of the road and overturned near Dangerfield Road.More >>
Garry Fritter was last seen at 7 p.m. at the Hardee's located at 1700 Princess Anne Street.More >>
A federal judge has granted a temporary injunction for the Unite the Right rally to be held at Emancipation Park on Saturday.More >>
Albemarle County police are looking into an incident involving alt-right members at a Walmart on Friday.More >>
The Central Virginia All Hazards Incident Management Team, which is part of Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), will be stationed in Charlottesville on Saturday, in anticipation of the Unite the Right rally.More >>
