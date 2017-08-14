Richmond groups respond to governor's call for commission on racism, public safety

The CEOs of athletic wear manufacturer Under Armour and pharmaceutical company Merck resigned Monday from the White House's American Manufacturing Council.More >>
The CEOs of athletic wear manufacturer Under Armour and pharmaceutical company Merck resigned Monday from the White House's American Manufacturing Council.More >>
Trooper Berke Bates' brother, Craig, says he and his brother often played hockey together. Trooper Bates even played with a team in Central Virginia, and his team took to the ice Monday night for a game.More >>
Trooper Berke Bates' brother, Craig, says he and his brother often played hockey together. Trooper Bates even played with a team in Central Virginia, and his team took to the ice Monday night for a game.More >>
A new plan unveiled by Governor Terry McAuliffe Monday finds community leaders reacting.More >>
A new plan unveiled by Governor Terry McAuliffe Monday finds community leaders reacting.More >>
There are no watches or warnings connected to Hurricane Gert.More >>
There are no watches or warnings connected to Hurricane Gert.More >>
It was a packed house at a community meeting in Charlottesville on Monday. The meeting was aimed at coming up with ways to prevent Saturday's violence from repeating.More >>
It was a packed house at a community meeting in Charlottesville on Monday. The meeting was aimed at coming up with ways to prevent Saturday's violence from repeating.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A group of former and current Richland County EMS workers plan to protest a county administrator who reportedly told them to commit suicide if they didn't like their jobs.More >>
A group of former and current Richland County EMS workers plan to protest a county administrator who reportedly told them to commit suicide if they didn't like their jobs.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>