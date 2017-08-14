Richmond groups respond to governor's call for commission on racism, public safety

A new plan unveiled by Governor Terry McAuliffe Monday finds community leaders reacting. McAuliffe is creating a commission to tackle racism in Virginia. After meeting with his cabinet Monday, state leaders are now reaching out to clergy, law enforcement and community groups in response to Saturday's violence in Charlottesville.

"This letter is addressed to America the Beautiful. You cannot be beautiful and be silent about ugly,” Richmond Pastor Darryl Husband said while reading an open letter he shared with his congregation Sunday.

"The uproar about Charlottesville must be so violently loud by White America that it places fear in the hearts of every people group that dares to threaten the peace of our nation," Husband continued.

The pastor is calling on people of all races and backgrounds to overcome hate, so is Governor McAuliffe, who announced on Monday plans for a new commission. The group would come up with action items for lawmakers to help ensure public safety and to confront racism.

"The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police stands ready to support Governor McAuliffe’s efforts to ensure that the Commonwealth ensures the rights of individuals to protest peacefully while providing for the safety of the public. We welcome the opportunity to participate in any review of the recent events in Charlottesville to determine how Virginia law enforcement can be best prepared to respond to all potential conflicts. We are grieving the loss of two outstanding public servants, Virginia State Police Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, who were killed in a VSP helicopter crash on Saturday. Virginia law enforcement will honor them by continuing to strive for excellence in serving the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Thierry Dupuis with the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.

In the meantime, community groups are calling for action into the issues that led to the chaos in Charlottesville.

“People who have sentiments towards white supremacy in our society are out there and often times they have been shadowed and masked, added 26-year-old Jer’Mykeal McCoy, who is active with the Richmond group Young Professionals, a division of the National Urban League.

McCoy says he welcomes the governor's idea.

“[If] is not just a symbolistic gesture where we get people together to have discussion and dialogue about issues that we all know exist but also that we set goals, solutions, and deadlines to actually change some of these systemic issues that affect us as a Commonwealth,” he said.

"If the governor is serious about it and it's not just a Band-Aid to put on an open wound. Band-Aids for open wounds do not work, do not stop the bleeding,”

Husband added.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12