Several fire departments assist Charlottesville Fire

Several fire departments, including those in the Richmond area, are assisting Charlottesville Fire for the day following Saturday's events.

Charlottesville Fire posted a message on Facebook saying thank you to their brothers and sisters from Henrico Fire, Harrisonburg Fire, Richmond Fire, Staunton Fire, Lynchburg Fire, and Chesterfield Fire.

Medics from the city of Lexington, the city of Roanoke, Stafford and Prince William counties are helping out the employees at Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad to allow them to have a day of rest and spend time with family.

Here is a list of companies that are currently covering Charlottesville's stations:

Covering Fontaine Station 10: Chesterfield County Engine 204 Henrico County Engine 22

Covering Station 1: City of Lynchburg Engine 11

Covering Ridge Street Station: City of Harrisonburg Engine 23 City of Staunton Engine 3 City of Richmond Quint 14 Henrico County Battalion Chief

Covering Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad: Prince William County Medic 524 Stafford County Medic 1530 City of Roanoke Medic 6 City of Lexington Medic 19



