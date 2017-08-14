Group of protesters knock down Confederate statue in Durham

A group of protesters knocked over a Confederate statue in Durham, N.C. on Monday evening.More >>
Several fire departments, including those in the Richmond area, are assisting Charlottesville Fire for the day following Saturday's events.More >>
French police say an 8-year-old girl was killed and at least five people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris.More >>
Protesters calling for the Confederate monuments to come down took to Richmond streets on Sunday night, some reportedly carrying firearms.More >>
Marcus Martin was captured in mid-air being tossed over the vehicle as it plowed into the crowd in Charlottesville on Saturday.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
The nonprofit group Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has been tracking hate groups of all kinds in the United States for years. The SPLC is a very well known legal advocacy organization specializing in civil rights and public interest litigation.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
According to Texas A&M University, white nationalists plan to hold a rally on campus on September 11.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
