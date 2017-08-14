Group of protesters knock down Confederate statue in Durham

A group of protesters knocked over a Confederate statue in Durham, N.C. on Monday evening.

Demonstrators used a ladder to reach the top of the Confederate Soldiers Monument. Authorities sprayed the top of the statue with cooking spray to make it more difficult to climb, but it was pulled down by a rope.

According to WRAL, protesters began kicking the statue and chanting after it fell. The group then began marching to the police department, which blocked several streets.

The protest started around 6 p.m. and ended around 8 p.m.

