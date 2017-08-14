Richmond police chief speaks out about Monument Avenue demonstration

Richmond Police Department Chief Alfred Durham is speaking out about the demonstration that happened on Sunday.

“Serving in a state capital, the Richmond Police Department has years of experience dealing with all manner of rallies, parades, demonstrations and protests. Our goal is to allow citizens to express their First Amendment right to speak their minds while protecting and maintaining the safety of the general public,” said Chief Alfred Durham.

On Sunday afternoon, police were made aware of a candlelight vigil, which began at 8:30 p.m. in Abner Clay Park, located in the 200 block of West Clay Street.

Police say the crowd began to grow, and just after 10 p.m., about 300 demonstrators left the park and headed toward West Broad Street, where they marched westbound.

Demonstrators continued walking to Monument Avenue, toward the Robert E. Lee and J.E.B. Stuart monuments. The group then circled back to West Broad Street, toward Downtown. The demonstration ended around 1 a.m. at Abner Clay Park, where the vigil was held.

Only one person was arrested. The person was charged with disorderly conduct and was released at the scene.

Chief Durham also spoke out about the possible event on Sept. 16.

“Our officers are well-trained in crowd management and we have great support from our law enforcement agency partners. We have already begun planning for the event on Sept. 16, should it occur. We will be prepared.”

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12