NTSB: No distress signal issued for VSP helicopter that crashed in Charlottesville

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said there was no distress signal issued for the Virginia State Police helicopter that crashed in Charlottesville on Saturday.

The helicopter, a Bell 407, took off from Charlottesville airport at 3:54 p.m. and was flying "over the downtown area at 4:04 p.m. and engaged in 'mission-related activities' there until 4:42 p.m.," according to the NTSB.

The helicopter left the area to provide support for a motorcade which featured Governor Terry McAuliffe.

The first 911 call about the crash came in at 4:44 p.m. The helicopter crashed about seven miles southwest of the Charlottesville airport.

The helicopter was flying on a 45-degree path when it crashed into trees. "The main wreckage came to rest about 100 yards from where the aft portion of the tail boom became lodged in a tree," said the NTSB. The crash caused a fire.

The NTSB and the Virginia State Police are currently investigating the crash. The entire investigation is expected to last 12 to 18 months.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12