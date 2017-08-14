Organizer of Sept. 16 Monument Ave. rally speaks out

The Richmond man, who is organizing a rally on Monument Avenue on Sept. 16, is speaking out.

Bragdon Bowling filed the permit with the Department of General Services and is still waiting for approval. While he is a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and Americans for Monument Preservation, Bowling says this rally has nothing to do with either group.

He says he filed the permit as a "concerned" citizen of Richmond. He says the rally is about preserving history. He says there are "thousands" of Virginians who support him.

"They don't want Monument Avenue destroyed," says Bowling. "They don't want a politically-correct interpretation of anything. They want to leave it alone."

When asked about groups who were in Charlottesville coming into Richmond for this rally, he said, "Don't come. We don't want you."

NBC12's Ashley Monfort caught up with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Monday morning and asked about the rally.

"I would make a request in light of what happened in Charlottesville that we take a deep look at whether or not this is something that should go forth on Sept. 16, but nonetheless, the City of Richmond will be prepared to protect all of its citizens," says Mayor Stoney.

