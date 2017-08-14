Police ID victim in fatal Essex crash

Virginia State Police have released the identity of the driver killed in a crash on Saturday in Essex County.

The driver, 37-year-old Christopher P. Ball of Champlain, VA, died at the scene.

Police say around 11:05 p.m., a pick-up truck traveling northbound on Tidewater Trail ran off the side of the road and overturned near Dangerfield Road.

Alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to Riverside Tappahannock Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

