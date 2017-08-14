Man suspected of driving into protesters due in court

The man accused of driving his car into a crowd of protesters on Saturday and killing one person is due in court Monday morning.

James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, will face a judge via video conference at 10 a.m.

Fields is suspected of driving into the crowd of people who were counter-protesting the "Unite the Right Rally." Heather Heyer, 32, died in the crash. Nearly 20 people were injured.

A video surfaced after the incident that showed Fields taking part in the rally beforehand.

Fields, 20, faces charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and hit and run.

One of Fields' former teachers says he remembers Fields' obsession and interest in extreme views such as Nazism and white supremacy.

The teacher also says Fields was diagnosed with schizophrenia and says he recently tried to join the military, but was denied because of a history of anti-psychotic medication.

He thinks this could have been what set him off.

Fields doesn't have a criminal history. Court records show only a single traffic conviction.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12