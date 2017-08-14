Memorial grows for woman killed in Charlottesville protests

In the days since violence broke out in downtown Charlottesville, a memorial at the spot where Heather Heyer was run down has swelled.

On Sunday night, a vigil for Heyer and the two Virginia State Police personnel who died in a helicopter crash was packed with residents who who lit candles, brought flowers and spread messages of love on the street.

The gathering was emotional, but also reflective with many people vowing to be the support the causes Heyer championed.

Others said they not only came to offer condolences, but to also to try and wrap their heads around the violence they witnessed in their hometown.

One man who attended the vigil with his wife and two children says he hopes that even in tragedy, his children will learn about tolerance.

While last night was peaceful, there was a noticeable police presence on the mall.

Earlier events had been canceled due to safety concerns.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12