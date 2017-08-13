Protest underway in Richmond; hundreds take to Monument Ave. - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Protest underway in Richmond; hundreds take to Monument Ave.

By Megan Woo, Digital
Source: Richmond police Source: Richmond police
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

A protest is underway in Richmond as hundreds take to the streets, chanting "take down the monument."

Demonstrators are marching toward West Broad Street and Lombardy Street.

Demonstrators also headed eastbound on Monument Avenue, away from the Lee Monument.

Earlier, the group was seen heading westbound on West Broad Street. Roads are blocked in the area.

There is no word yet if any arrests have been made.

