Protest underway in Richmond; hundreds take to Monument Ave.

A protest is underway in Richmond as hundreds take to the streets, chanting "take down the monument."

Demonstrators are marching toward West Broad Street and Lombardy Street.

Demonstrators also headed eastbound on Monument Avenue, away from the Lee Monument.

Demonstrators now marching eastbound on Monument Ave. toward Bowe St. away from Lee Monument. #RVA pic.twitter.com/i5UW6tZNcB — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) August 14, 2017

Earlier, the group was seen heading westbound on West Broad Street. Roads are blocked in the area.

Demonstrators continuing westbound toward Harrison. WB lanes blocked. #RVA pic.twitter.com/v098f4LUWd — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) August 14, 2017

Protest currently underway on W. Broad St. and Laurel. Demonstrators marching westbound. Roads blocked. — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) August 14, 2017

There is no word yet if any arrests have been made.

