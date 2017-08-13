Group submits request to hold rally at Lee Statue in Sept.

A group has submitted a request to hold an event in September at the Robert E. Lee Monument.

The Department of General Services said they received a request from Americans for Richmond Monument Preservation for a permit to hold the gathering at the Lee Monument on Sept. 16. The request is currently under review.

Dena Potter with The Department of General Services said the request was submitted by Bragdon Bowling.

A spokesperson with Mayor Levar Stoney's office said Richmond and Capitol police are meeting to discuss the request.

This comes after a Unite the Right rally was held in Charlottesville on Saturday. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed after a car, driven by James Alex Fields Jr., plowed into a crowd of protestors.

Also, Virginia State Police Lt. H. Jay Cullen, 48, of Midlothian, and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates of Quinton, died in Saturday's helicopter crash near Charlottesville. The helicopter was assisting public safety resources with the ongoing situation in Charlottesville, state police said Saturday night.

Mayor Levar Stoney created The Monument Avenue Commission in hopes of adding more context to the monuments and maybe even some new statues. He says the goal is not to tear the current monuments down.

