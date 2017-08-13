Woman in critical condition after being struck on Courthouse Road

The Chesterfield Police Department says a pedestrian was hit when crossing Courthouse Road on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the woman was crossing the roadway around 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Courthouse Road when she was struck by a vehicle traveling south.

She was transported to Chippenham Hospital and is in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12