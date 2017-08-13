Memorial created at State Police headquarters for Lt. Cullen, Trooper Bates

A memorial has started outside Virginia State Police headquarters for Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, who died in Saturday's helicopter crash near Charlottesville.

The helicopter was assisting public safety resources with the ongoing situation in Charlottesville, State Police said Saturday night.

Cullen, of Midlothian, graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy in May 1994 as a member of the 90th Basic Session. He first joined the Virginia State Police Aviation Unit in 1999. Cullen is survived by his wife and two sons. He was 48.

Bates, of Quinton, would have turned 41 years old Sunday. He graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy in August 2004 as a member of the 107th Basic Session. He had just transferred to the Aviation Unit as a Trooper-Pilot in July.

