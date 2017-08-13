Woman killed in Charlottesville was a 'great,' 'peaceful' person

Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old Charlottesville woman who was killed when a car plowed through protesters on Water Street on Saturday, is being remembered as a "great person."

Larry Miller of the Miller Law Group, where Heyer worked, released this statement:

Heather was a great person. She worked with me for five years and we just recently celebrated that accomplishment. She was very good at her job. She was conscientious, precise and always striving to improve her work. She cared about the clients. She had her opinions and would defend them with vigor. She was a peaceful person. She loved her dog, Violet. She was full of life and her time was cut short and I know that I will miss her. I am in shock. We have lost a colleague, a friend and member of our family. We will all miss her.

Nineteen other people were hurt in that horrific crash, including UVA student Natalie Romero.

"She has always been very passionate about fighting for what is right. What is just," said Romero's friend Jannatte Nguyen.

Friends say Romero is suffering from fractures, bruises and scars. They are trying to raise funds to help her family in Texas with medical costs.

Now at the very site where Heyer lost her life and people were injured, a memorial is growing on Water Street. It's a place where people are trying to find peace. They're here supporting one another, but there is also immense sadness and anger.

"I have that heritage too and I'm telling you, they're wrong," said Tim Sams, a Palmyra resident. "And to think they can snuff out someone's innocent life that's here, it's just ridiculous!"

Also paying their respects, Gil Harrington and Trina Murphy. Both women lost loved ones to violence in high profile murder cases that griped the nation.

Harrington lost her daughter Morgan Harrington. Trina Murphy lost her niece, Alexis Murphy. The women have a message to Heyer's family: "We stand with you," said Murphy. "We certainly understand your pain in losing a child to violence and if there is anything we can do for you we will be here."

And more than 24 hours after the chaos, law enforcement is still here to ensure safety. They are still wearing riot gear. But people are trying to regain a sense of normalcy and want to make it quite clear, fear will not win.

A vigil for Heyer was supposed too happen Sunday night on the UVA campus, but according to the organizer's Facebook page, it had to be postponed for safety reasons.

Officials say 10 people injured Saturday are in good condition. Nine people have been discharged.

