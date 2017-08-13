16-year-old Richmond girl shot in the face

Richmond Police are looking for two men, who they say shot a 16-year-old girl in the face.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, in the 1600 block of Pollock Street.

When police arrived, they found the girl with a gunshot wound to the face.

They say she was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they're looking for two men, who were seen driving a tan 4-door vehicle.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12