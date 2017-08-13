Police ID victim killed when car plowed into protesters in Charlottesville

Officials have identified the woman killed on Saturday during the "Unite the Right" rally after a man drove a vehicle into a group of protesters.

Charlottesville Police confirm Heather D. Heyer, 32, of Charlottesville, Va., was transported to UVA Hospital, where she was declared deceased.

There will be a vigil Sunday night at Emancipation Park:

We will start at the University Rotunda and walk down W Main St to Emancipation Park to remember Heather and celebrate her, and our community's, bravery and strength. We will assemble at the rotunda at 6 and gather at Emancipation Park at 7 for the vigil. For those who unable to participate in the walk please feel free to either meet at the Rotunda and drive to the park or just meet us at the park.

There will also be a prayer vigil at the Reconciliation Statue in Richmond at 5 p.m. Sunday, according to Delegate Delores McQuinn's office.

There is a GoFundMe raising money for Heyer's funeral expenses here: https://www.gofundme.com/our-sisters-keeper-heatherheyer

Police say the driver of the vehicle, James A. Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of hit-and-run.

