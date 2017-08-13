CONTINUING COVERAGE: Community mourns victims, FBI launches investigation into protests

Live video from NBC 12 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When NBC 12 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

After a chaotic and violent couple of days in Charlottesville, the mother of the man suspected of driving into crowds and killing a woman is speaking out. The FBI is now launching an investigation.

And Virginia State Police continue to mourn the loss of their own after two troopers were killed responding to the violence in Charlottesville.

Late Saturday night, the FBI announced it has opened a civil rights investigation into the the deadly car attack that took place during the clashes of white nationalists and counter-protesters. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says, "the violence and deaths in Charlottesville strike at the heart of American law and justice."

A 32-year old woman died in that car attack. The driver, James Alex Fields Jr. from Ohio, is in jail and facing second-degree murder charges.

The suspect's mother is speaking out on her 20-year-old son's arrest. She says she was aware of his alt-right political views, but before he left for Charlottesville, she told him to be careful.

Crews with Parks and Recreation have begun cleaning up the streets, and more officers have arrived on scene, including Virginia State Police troopers. They are patrolling in Emancipation Park, where a vigil is being held tonight for the victims run down by a car. 19 others were hurt in the attack, and five are in critical condition.

Fields wasn't the only one who was arrested on Saturday. Overnight, State Police arrested three more people in connection to the violence:

• Troy Dunigan, 21, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

• Jacob L. Smith, 21, of Louisa, Virginia, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault & battery.

• James M. O’Brien, 44, of Gainesville, Florida, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed handgun.

Virginia State Police and federal aviation officials are also investigating a helicopter crash that killed two State Police officers who were responding and trying help stop the chaotic violence in Charlottesville.

The pilot, Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen, is from Midlothian. Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates is from Quinton, in New Kent County.

Late Saturday night, the Richmond Fire Department honored both fallen state police officers from an I-95 overpass, as they were transported back home.

Firefighters stood and saluted their sacrifice with fire engines lit.

Lt. Cullen leaves behind a wife and two sons. He served with State Police for 23 years. The Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Flaherty called Lt. Cullen a highly respected professional aviator.

Colonel Flaherty also gave Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates high praise. He's a 13-year veteran of State Police, first working as a special agent and then joining the Aviation Unit.

Trooper Pilot Bates would have turned 41 years old on Aug. 13. He leaves behind his wife, a son and a daughter.

Both the pilot Lt. Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates were flying in a State Police helicopter on Saturday when it went down just before 5 p.m. in a wooded area. State police confirm the officers were heading to Charlottesville to give additional back up.

Because of all the violence, Charlottesville City Council passed an emergency ordinance allowing the police chief to regulate or restrict any public gathering of folks in the city. The chief can also set a curfew for the entire city or specific areas. He hasn't done either yet. Governor McAuliffe didn't hold back during a press conference on Saturday, telling the white nationalists to just go home.

"I have a message to the white supremacists and Nazis who came into Charlottesville: go home. You are not wanted in this great Commonwealth. Shame on you. You pretend you're patriots - but you are anything but a patriot," said Governor McAuliffe.

"What the world saw today is not the place Charlottesville is. We love our city. Let us heal. This is not our story. Outsiders do not tell our story. We will tell our own story," said Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas.



Charlottesville's mayor also spoke at the conference -- saying the outsiders who brought their "intolerance and hatred" to the city, belong in the "trash heap of history"

