UVA president urges community to stay at home after protests

University of Virginia President Teresa A. Sullivan is urging the community to stay at home Saturday night after a day of protests.

"The safety and well-being of all members of our community is my most important priority as president," she wrote in a message to the community. "I ask that you help by staying off the streets tonight as our public safety officials work to maintain order and offer assistance to those who are in need."

Sullivan also said Saturday's violence "violates common decency and the most basic values that we hold as a community."

Read the full statement below:

