Lawmakers react to deadly Charlottesville protests

Lawmakers around the U.S. condemned the protests in Charlottesville on Saturday that killed one person and left dozens injured.

"Virginians mourn the life taken in this morning's events and reject this hateful violence in Charlottesville," said U.S. Sen. Mark Warner. "We condemn the intolerance behind it and those who would pass it off as a legitimate political movement."

He also said that "Those who traveled to Virginia to incite unrest don't understand the Virginia-born values that make our country great."

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine said on Twitter that "people who came to VA to spew hate & incite violence have no place here. We stand for inclusion and will not go backwards. Praying for peace"

He also released a full statement on Twitter:

My full statement on the horrifying white supremacist demonstrations and violence in Charlottesville: pic.twitter.com/IFXmqFLv4i — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) August 12, 2017

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also released a statement on Twitter saying "we must be united in standing up to hatred & intolerance & cont. to work toward peaceful reconciliation of our differences."

We must be united in standing up to hatred & intolerance & cont. to work toward peaceful reconciliation of our differences #Charlotesville pic.twitter.com/HUOx8CQYSf — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) August 12, 2017

President Donald Trump posted on Twitter that "We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!"

You can watch additional statements from the president below:

What is vital now is a swift restoration of law and order and the protection of innocent lives.#Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/DB22fgnu6L — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

We must remember this truth: No matter our color, creed, religion or political party, we are ALL AMERICANS FIRST. pic.twitter.com/FesMiQSKKn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

We will continue to follow developments in Charlottesville, and will provide whatever assistance is needed. We are ready, willing and able. pic.twitter.com/mCTYBgUePi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said he was "disgusted by the hatred, bigotry and violence these protesters have brought to our state over the past 24 hours."

