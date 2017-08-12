Lawmakers react to deadly Charlottesville protests

Virginia State Police confirmed that Lt. H. Jay Cullen, 48, of Midlothian, and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates of Quinton, died in Saturday's helicopter crash near Charlottesville.More >>
University of Virginia President Teresa A. Sullivan is urging the community to stay at home Saturday night after a day of protests.
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.
This year's Richmond Jazz Festival features artists such as Pat Metheny, Bob James, Common and Erykah Badu, as well as Robert Cray, The Isley Brothers, Jazmine Sullivan and The Manhattan Transfer.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher's aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school's office.
Panic poured over a Union County mother Thursday waiting for the school bus to drop off her 5-year-old daughter at their Sullivan home.
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.
Multiple news outlets are reporting the suspect police say drove over multiple people at a white-supremacist is James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio and he is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder.
