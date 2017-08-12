Gov. McAuliffe to protesters: 'Go home'

Gov. Terry McAuliffe had a strong message to those who participated in deadly violence on Saturday in Charlottesville: "Go home. You are not wanted in this great Commonwealth. Shame you on."

McAuliffe said in a press conference Saturday afternoon that he spoke with President Donald Trump and urged him to bring people together.

"We are a great commonwealth and a great nation," McAuliffe said.

McAuliffe said those involved today are not patriots.

"You came here today to hurt people," he said. "My message is clear. We are stronger than you. You have made our Commonwealth stronger. You will not succeed. There is no place for you here. There is no place for you in America."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12